Gabon cement output jumps 21% in 9M19

ICR Newsroom By 07 January 2020

Cement production in Gabon has increased by 20.7 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, according to DirectInfosGabon. Output from CIMAF and CimGabon reached 421,356t.



Cement sales advanced by 17.7 per cent to 413,604t due to strong local demand, mainly from the self-build sector during the dry season. Cement company revenues were up 15.8 per cent YoY to XAF39.864bn (US$68m).

