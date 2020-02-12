Vietnam cement sales expand 13% in December

Total cement sales by Vietnamese cement producers increased 13 per cent YoY and five per cent MoM to 9,573,455t in December 2019, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



Domestic consumption saw a two per cent rise YoY and a nine per cent increase MoM to 5,921,910t in December 2019. Of this total, VICEM sales edged up by two per cent YoY and 10 per cent MoM to 2,002,655t while its joint-venture companies saw sales drop by five per cent to 1,539,255t when compared with December 2018. However, when compared with November 2019, sales were up by six per cent. Vietnam’s other cement producers posted YoY and MoM advances of six and 10 per cent, respectively, as they sold 2,380,000t.



While exports remained stable when compared with November 2019, they surged by 40 per cent when compared with December 2018 to give 3,651,545t. Clinker sales increased 53 per cent YoY to 2,640,903t while cement sales were up 13 per cent to 1,010,642t when compared with December 2018. MoM cement exports increased by nine per cent, but clinker sales slipped three per cent.



January-December 2019

In the full year of 2019, total cement sales reached 99,006Mt, a three per cent increase when compared with 2018.



Domestic sales were up one per cent to 64.915Mt in 2019 with the largest gains by cement producers not associated with VICEM. They saw a six per cent advance YoY as they sold 25.401Mt. VICEM sales edged up by one per cent to 21.888Mt while its associated companies saw a seven per cent YoY drop to 17.626Mt.



There was a six per cent uptick in total export sales in 2019 as they reached 34,091Mt. Of this total cement exports performed particularly well, up 25 per cent YoY to 11.401Mt. However, clinker exports declined by a single per cent to 22.69Mt in 2019 when compared with 2018.

