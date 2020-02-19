Colacem proposed plant hearing date set

19 February 2020

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) case involving the proposed Colacem cement plant in Champlain Township, in eastern Ontario, Canada, will be heard beginning on 2 November 2022 for four weeks, local media have reported.



The case involves two appeals connected to the proposed plant, according to an article published in The Review (Canada). Champlain Township council rejected the zoning changes needed to construct the facility and Colacem appealed the decision to the Ontario Municipal Board, which has since become the LPAT. However, the United Counties of Prescott-Russell (UCPR) council later approved the same proposed zoning changes. Action Champlain, a citizens group opposed to the Colacem project, objected to the decision.



Colacem legal counsel Chris Burnett urged Richard Makuch, the LPAT member presiding over the CMC, to move the hearing forward as quickly as possible. Several dates in September and October of 2020 were considered and following two recesses for legal counsels to discuss options with Makuch, the November date was agreed upon.

