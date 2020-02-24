Azerbaijan sees cement production decline in January

Azerbaijan has recorded a 24 per cent YoY fall in cement production to 191,900t in January 2020, according to the country’s State Statistical Committee. However, ready-mix concrete output advanced 21.7 per cent YoY to 114,900t.



The volume of building bricks climbed 8.3 per cent to 37,200m3 and the production of prefabricated structures also increased 19.4 per cent to 3,700m3.



Overall, the value of construction material output surged 35.2 per cent YoY to AZN52.4m (US$30.8m) in January 2020.

