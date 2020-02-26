TÇMB re-elects chairman and announces export success

26 February 2020

The Turkish Cement Manufacturers’ Association (TÇMB) has re-elected Dr Tamer Saka as its chairman, with Dr Saka having already served in the role since July 2019.



Following his re-election, Dr Saka highlighted the successes of the country’s cement export industry in 2019. "The total export of clinker and cement in 2019 increased 68 per cent and realised as 23Mt. The total export value of the Turkish cement sector became US$877m, with a 44 per cent increase YoY. We are exporting to more than 100 countries and our most important markets are the USA, Israel, Ghana and the Ivory Coast," he said.



In January 2020 cement exports increased by 81 per cent to 1.1Mt, while clinker exports grew 29 per cent to reach 1.3Mt.



"Our forecast is that the Turkish cement sector will grow by approximately two per cent in domestic sales and 15 per cent in exports this year," continued Dr Saka.



Other appointments at the association’s 62nd General Assembly included Adil Sani Konukoğlu becoming the deputy chairman and Nihat Özdemir, Ali Pastonoğlu, Gökhan Bozkurt and Fatih Yücelik all appointed as vice chairmen.

