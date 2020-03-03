Cement demand in Vietnam falls 37% in January

ICR Newsroom By 03 March 2020

Demand for cement in Vietnam in January 2020 saw a 37 per cent YoY decline to 2,879,347t, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



Domestic sales by VICEM fell 43 per cent YoY to 903,383t while its associates saw a 36 per cent YoY drop to 756,964t. Sales of other cement producers decreased 32 per cent to 1,210,000t in the same period.



In addition, there was a reduction in export sales by 23 per cent to 2,049,402t when compared with January 2019. MoM the drop was 44 per cent. Of this total, cement sales were 38 per cent down to 979,568t while clinker sales slipped one per cent to 1,069,834t.



In terms of production, VICEM produced 1,290,296t in January while its associated plants reported an output of 1,361,496t. Other cement production facilities added 1,890,000t to the country’s total cement production of 4,541,792t. VNCA expects cement production to rise to 4,839,075t in February, including 1,695,000t by VICEM, 944,075t by VICEM associates and 2,200,000t by other cement plants.

