Colombian cement market expands 9% in January

ICR Newsroom By 05 March 2020

Cement dispatches in Colombia increased by 8.5 per cent YoY to 995,400t in January 2020 from 917,100t in January 2019, according the country’s statistics office, DANE.



Shipments to the retail segment advanced by 12.1 per cent YoY while construction companies and contractors increased their offtake by 3.9 per cent in 1M20. However, there was a decline in ready-mix companies and pre-manufactured products sales of 1.8 and 2.9 per cent, respectively.



Sales of bagged cement in January 2020 increased 10.3 per cent when compared with January 2019 while bulk dispatches were up 4.4 per cent YoY.



Domestic output rose by 12.2 per cent to 1,041,200t in the first month of 2020, up from 927,600t in 1M19.







