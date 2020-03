Dyckerhoff Cement Ukraine sees 414% surge in profit

06 March 2020

Dyckerhoff Cement Ukraine has reported a 414.2 per cent surge in profit to UAH814.27m (US$32.7m) for 2019, against UAH158.36m in the previous year, according to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The company’s total assets as of the end of 2019 also increased by 8.7 per cent YoY to UAH2.65bn.

