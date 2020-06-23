Spain’s demand for cement contracts 18% in May

ICR Newsroom By 23 June 2020

Cement consumption in Spain has fallen 17.8 per cent YoY to 1.144Mt in May as construction works halted in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Oficemen, the country’s cement association. However, cement exports increased 11 per cent YoY while imports fell 55.6 per cent YoY.



In May output from domestic cement plants. declined 5.6 per cent YoY to 1.4Mt, when compared with 1.5Mt of cement manufactured in May 2019.



January-May 2020

In the year to date, cement production dropped 18.8 per cent to 5.8Mt while consumption decreased 21.2 per cent YoY to 4.874Mt. Exports contracted 19 per cent YoY during January-May, with a reduction in export shipments of 530,000t.







Published under