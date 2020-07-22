Dominican Republic market contracts 13% in 4M20

ICR Newsroom By 22 July 2020

Cement sales in the Dominican Republic declined 13 per cent to US$120m in the January-April 2020 period when compared with June 2019.



In addition, Dominican cement producers also reported a 20 per cent YoY fall in exports, which reached 227,639t of cement. Their output during the period decreased 24 per cent YoY to 1.36Mt.



Adriano Brunetti, president of the country’s cement association Adocem, said: "... 'The most difficult thing was the total stoppage of construction without an opening being seen. Other countries, knowing that construction was considered one of the activities with the lowest risk of contagion, never closed the construction sector or opened it in the short term.”







Published under