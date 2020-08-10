Gabon sees 2% drop in 1Q cement production

The first three months of 2020 saw cement production in Gabon fall by 1.7 per cent YoY to 109,954t, according to Gabon’s General Directorate for the Economy and Fiscal Policy.
Combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, this has started to impact the domestic market as prices are rising following a shortage of supply.
