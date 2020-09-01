Czech cement production reaches 4.57Mt in 2019

Cement output in the Czech cement industry increased 3.2 per cent YoY to 4.57Mt, a level not seen since 2008, reports the Czech news agency, CTK. In the last six years, cement production has increased by more than 40 per cent.
Sales expanded by 1.5 per cent YoY to 3.84Mt, according to preliminary data of the Czech cement producers association.
Exports rose by 1.9 per cent YoY to 760,613t, with nearly half of volumes delivered to Slovakia, followed by Germany (29 per cent), Austria (15 per cent) and Poland (nine per cent).
Imports declined by 14.5 per cent YoY to 489,955t. Slovakia was the main importer of cement into the Czech Republic with almost 50 per cent. A quarter of cement imports came from Poland, 20 per cent from Germany and eight per cent from Austria.
