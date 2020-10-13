Cilas de Biskra exports 50,000t of clinker to Gabon

ICR Newsroom By 13 October 2020

Algeria-based cement producer Cilas de Biskra has exported a shipment of 50,000t of clinker from Annaba to Gabon, according to Hafid Ouchiche, export director of LafargeHolcim Algérie.



It is the fourth export shipment to Africa by Cilas and since January, the company has exported 0.5Mt of clinker.



However, there is a need to invest in the logistical development of the port of Annaba to increase its loading capacity from 10,000tpd to 18,000tpd and expand its storage capacity.



Investments in cement production will enable the country to increase its export capacity to 10Mta and therefore, ensure foreign exchange income of US$400m annually as well as diversify its non-hydrocarbon export base.

Published under