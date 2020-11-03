CemNet.com » Cement News » Algeria exports to Dominican Republic

Algeria exports to Dominican Republic

Algeria exports to Dominican Republic
By ICR Newsroom
03 November 2020


Algeria-based Société des Ciments de Aïn El Kebira (SCAEK), part of the GICA Group, has exported 40,000t of clinker to the Dominican Republic, reports L’Expression.

GICA has exported some 550,000t of clinker since the start of the year to African and South American countries, including Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Peru and Brazil, according to GICA.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Dominican Republic Algeria Central America Africa Société des Ciments de Aïn El Kebira GICA Exports 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com