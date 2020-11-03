Algeria exports to Dominican Republic

Algeria-based Société des Ciments de Aïn El Kebira (SCAEK), part of the GICA Group, has exported 40,000t of clinker to the Dominican Republic, reports L’Expression.
GICA has exported some 550,000t of clinker since the start of the year to African and South American countries, including Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Peru and Brazil, according to GICA.
