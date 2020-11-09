Bolivian market contracts 33% YoY in August

Cement consumption in Bolivia edged up 7.4 per cent MoM from 231,662t in July 2020 to 248,852t in August 2020, according to the country’s statistics agency, INE. When compared with August 2019, demand fell 32.7 per cent from 369,520t.
Cement production in domestic cement plants slipped 2.6 per cent MoM from 256,231t in July 2020 to 249,579t in August. When compared with August 2019, the drop was 30.4 per cent from 358,461t.
