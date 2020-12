Uzbekistan sees 3% rise in production

07 December 2020

Uzbekistan produced 8.8Mt of cement in the first 10 months of the 2020, up 2.6 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

The largest volumes of cement were produced in the Tashkent region (46.7 per cent), followed by Navoi region (35.1 per cent) and Fergana region (12.8 per cent).

The value of cement exported from Uzbekistan in the January-October period amounted to US$27.6m. Meanwhile, the value of cement imports reached US$105.5m.

