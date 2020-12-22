Tajikistan produces 3.95Mt of cement in 11M20

ICR Newsroom By 22 December 2020

Cement plants in Tajikistan have produced 3.951Mt of cement in the January-November 2020 period. This represents an increase of 0.9 per cent YoY, according to Tajikistan Newsline.



The Tajik cement production base currently has a cement production capacity of approximately 4.7Mta.







Published under