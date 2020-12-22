CemNet.com » Cement News » Tajikistan produces 3.95Mt of cement in 11M20

Tajikistan produces 3.95Mt of cement in 11M20

By ICR Newsroom
22 December 2020


Cement plants in Tajikistan have produced 3.951Mt of cement in the January-November 2020 period. This represents an increase of 0.9 per cent YoY, according to Tajikistan Newsline.

The Tajik cement production base currently has a cement production capacity of approximately 4.7Mta.


