Argentine cement consumption surges 33% in December

ICR Newsroom By 11 January 2021

Cement demand in Argentina has seen a 33.3 per cent rise to 976,939t in December 2020 from 732,734t in December 2019, according to AFCP, the country’s cement association.



The national market requirement was wholly met by domestic producers, who also exported 16,837t in December, representing an increase of 16.8 per cent when compared with exports of 11,342t in December 2019.



2020 demand and supply

Domestic consumption for the full-year 2020 declined 11.5 per cent YoY to 9.741Mt when compared with 11.003Mt in 2019.



Argentina was entirely self-sufficient in its cement requirement. In addition, cement producers exported 131,551t of cement, up 31.3 per cent when compared with 100,197t in the previous year. Total output by the country’s cement plants fell 11.1 per cent to 9.873Mt in 2020 from 11.104Mt in 2019.

Published under