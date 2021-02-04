Argentina’s cement market expands 20% in January

Cement demand in Argentina increased 20.1 per cent to 895,559t in January 2021 when compared with January 2020, when demand reached 745,681t, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.



The requirement of the market was entirely met by domestic production, which saw a 19.2 per cent rise YoY to 903,756t in the first month of the year. In January 2020 output stood at 758,095t.



However, exports declined 34.1 per cent from 12,414t in January 2020 to 8197t one year later.

