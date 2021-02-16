Peruvian demand up 18% YoY in January

Cement dispatches in Peru increased 18 per cent YoY to 1.059Mt in January 2021 from 0.895Mt in January 2020, reports Peruvian cement association, Asocem. Its members increased their deliveries by 20 per cent YoY from 0.828Mt to 0.995Mt in the same period.



Output from Asocem members advanced 23 per cent YoY to 1.024Mt in January 2021 from 0.906Mt in January 2020. Clinker output was up 27 per cent YoY to 0.906Mt from 0.713Mt.



To supplement domestic supply, Peru imported 65,000t of cement in January 2021, which represents an increase of 12 per cent YoY. Of this total, 88 per cent was delivered by Vietnamese cement producers. In addition, 285,000t of clinker was imported, more than quintupling imports in January 2020. South Korea supplied 45 per cent of total clinker imports.



Exports, all cement, decreased 11 per cent to 15,000t in January 2021 when compared with January 2020.







