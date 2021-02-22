New cement capacity in Punjab planned

22 February 2021

Fauji Cement and DG Khan Cement plan new capacity in Punjab, Pakistan. Top industry officials believed that construction activity is picking up, and that there will be a significant spend on infrastructure. Thus, both cement companies' Board of Directors have decided to invest in additional cement capacity.

Fauji Cement has approved the setting up of a 2.05MMa greenfield cement plant in Dera Ghazi Khan. The project's construction work is expected to commence within the current financial year and takes about 2.5 years to finish.

Meanwhile, DG Khan Cement Ltd has stated that it has permission to expand the existing cement plant by adding Line No 3 at Muza Khofli Sattai, Dera Ghazi Khan. The Board of Directors will evaluate the expansion capacity ranging between 9,000tpd and 12,000tpd.

Sindh plant inaugurated

A new cement player has entered the market with the start of the formal inauguration of Popular Cement on 9 February 2021, formerly known as Dadabhoy Cement Industries in Sindh. Popular Group acquired the assets in 2018 after clearing all bank dues and immediately initiated major overhauling with investment in coal mill, clinker process, grinding, packaging and automation to completely upgrade the existing production capacity of 2000tpd in the first phase.

Published under