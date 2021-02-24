Melón and Enel Generación sign renewable energy contract

ICR Newsroom By 24 February 2021

Chile-based Cemento Mélon has signed a contract with Enel Generación for the supply of clean and renewable energy in four of Mélon’s operations: the La Calera, Ventanas and Puerto Montt cement plants and the San Bernardo aggregates facility.



The signed agreement will run until 2043 and includes the supply renewable energy from wind, solar, geothermal or hydropower with the option to expand this to more Melón sites in the future, reports Electricidad.



‘We have state-of-the-art technologies, we work together with our carriers in programs to reduce logistical impact and energy efficiency, and we have a solid co-processing strategy for the use of alternative fuels and raw materials," said Melón Cementos General Manager, Iván Marinado.

