Melón and Enel Generación sign renewable energy contract

Chile-based Cemento Mélon has signed a contract with Enel Generación for the supply of clean and renewable energy in four of Mélon’s operations: the La Calera, Ventanas and Puerto Montt cement plants and the San Bernardo aggregates facility.
The signed agreement will run until 2043 and includes the supply renewable energy from wind, solar, geothermal or hydropower with the option to expand this to more Melón sites in the future, reports Electricidad.
‘We have state-of-the-art technologies, we work together with our carriers in programs to reduce logistical impact and energy efficiency, and we have a solid co-processing strategy for the use of alternative fuels and raw materials," said Melón Cementos General Manager, Iván Marinado.
Chile-based Cemento Mélon has signed a contract with Enel Generación for the supply of clean and renewable energy in four of Mélon’s operations: the La Calera, Ventanas and Puerto Montt cement plants and the San Bernardo aggregates facility.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email