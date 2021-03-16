Peru’s cement dispatches advance 14% in February

ICR Newsroom By 16 March 2021

Cement dispatches in Peru increased 14 per cent YoY to 1.039Mt in February 2021 from 0.91Mt in February 2020, marking the sixth-consecutive monthly rise, according to the country’s cement producers’ association, Asocem.



Domestic cement output of Asocem members advanced 17 per cent YoY from 0.849Mt to 0.993Mt in February 2021 while clinker output edged up three per cent from 0.784Mt to 0.807Mt in the same period.



Production from Peruvian cement plants was supplemented by 70,000t of cement imports, 14 times the volume imported in February 2020. A share of 87 per cent of these imports was supplied by Vietnam. In addition, 77,000t of clinker was imported, 12 times the volume of the equivalent period of the previous year. Japan supplied 56 per cent of clinker imports.



Asocem members also exported 15,000t of cement, up nine per cent YoY and 36,000t of clinker, an 11 per cent increase YoY.

