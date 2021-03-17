Titan Cement to install new precalciner at Kamari plant

17 March 2021

Titan Cement is investing EUR25m at its Kamari cement plant, Viotia, Greece. The project will see a new precalciner in operation by 2022.

The modernisation will reduce CO 2 emissions, contribute to the waste management solutions in Attiki, and increase the plant’s competitiveness.

Specifically, this upgrade will significantly increase the Kamari plant’s capacity for using alternative fuels, substituting in large part the fossil fuels necessary for the operation of its kilns. Following the investment, the total annual reduction in CO 2 emissions will total 450,000t, equal to replacing 160,000 conventional cars with electric vehicles.

The alternative fuels used by the cement industry can include, among others, residue from recycling of urban solid waste, following required processing at waste processing plants.

Published under