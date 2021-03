Cement prices rise in Ghana

29 March 2021

Cement prices in Tamale, Ghana, have risen amid reports of a cement shortage, according to Ghana News Agency.

Ghacem and Dangote Cement brands are being sold at GHS50 (US$8.68)/bag while Diamond Cement and other brands are currently around GHS48/bag, up from GHS47 and GHS45, respectively.

Construction companies in the region are expected to pay the higher prices for the limited stock to complete their projects before the rainy season begins.

