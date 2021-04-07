Argentina’s cement market expands by 94% in March

Cement demand in Argentina surged by 94 per cent YoY to 974,391t in March 2021 from a low base of 502,368t in March 2020, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. The market was entirely supplied by domestic production, which advanced by 93.5 per cent from 508,402t to 983,911t over the same period.



In March 2021 domestic producers exported 9520t, up 57.8 per cent YoY from 6034t in March 2020.



January-March 2021

The Argentine market expanded by 38.6 per cent to 2.682Mt in the January-March 2021 period from 1.935Mt in the year-ago period.



Output by the country’s cement companies saw a 38 per cent rise to 2.708Mt in the 1Q21 from 1.961Mt in the 1Q20. Of this total, 26,276t was exported, representing a two per cent drop from January-March 2020 period, when exports reached 26,822t. There were no imports.

