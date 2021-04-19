Twiga Cement to expand production capacity

19 April 2021

Tanzania Portland Cement (Twiga Cement) has announced its intention to invest US$15m in an expansion and rehabilitation programme in 2021, according to the Tanzania Daily News.

For the past 10 years, the factory has been producing 1.2Mta of cement, but it has currently increased capacity to about 2Mta.

"Twiga Cement is doing well and we are happy for that, they have also thanked the government for better business environment despite the fact that there are small policy challenges which we are going to work on in collaboration with responsible institutions," said Danford Semwenda, factory senior commercial manager.

Published under