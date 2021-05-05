SCG's 1Q21 cement and building products revenue up 15% QoQ

05 May 2021

Thailand-based Siam Cement Group has seen revenue from its cement and building products business reach THB46,185m in the 1Q21, an increase of 15 per cent compared to the previous quarter. However, revenue was flat compared to a year earlier due to regional demand weakness and the planned maintenance of its Cambodia cement plant during the period.



Profit in the segment during the 1Q21 was THB2809m, an increase from the year-ago period due to effective cost management and seasonal factors.



SCG saw its consolidated revenue in the first quarter increase by 15 per cent to TBH122bn, up 26 per cent YoY, and its profit soared by 114 per cent to THB14.91bn, driven by its chemical business. The company also said it is studying the feasibility of restructuring its chemicals business to support opportunities such as expanding the unit’s production capacity in the ASEAN region and other investments, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Published under