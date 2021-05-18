Iranian cement demand declines 24% YoY in April

ICR Newsroom By 18 May 2021

Iran’s cement market contracted by 24 per cent YoY to 4.5Mt in April 2021, according to the Iranian Cement Association. In April 2020 the country’s demand reached 5.91Mt.

Exports of clinker in April 2021 remained stable at 0.76Mt when compared with April 2020 while cement exports increased by 31 per cent YoY to 0.46Mt.

On the supply side, clinker output from domestic cement plants edged up nine per cent to 7Mt, but cement production noted a 19 per cent drop to 5.04Mt when compared with output data for April 2020.



January-April 2021

In the first four months of 2021, total domestic market demand saw a two per cent uptick to 18.88Mt when compared with 18.44Mt in January-April 2020.





Published under