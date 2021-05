Cement exports from Senegal drop 35% in February

ICR Newsroom By 24 May 2021

Exports of cement from Senegal declined 35.3 per cent MoM in February 2021, according to the country’s national statistics agency, ANSD. When compared with February 2020, exports decreased 32.4 per cent.

Domestic sales fell by eight per cent MoM in February 2021 while output from Senegalese cement plants was down by 6.5 per cent in the same period. When compared with the equivalent month of 2020, sales and output improved by 12.5 and 3.1 per cent, respectively.







