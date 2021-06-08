Argentina’s cement market expands 35% YoY in May

Cement consumption in Argentina declined 7.8 per cent MoM to 874,187t in May 2021 but surged 34.8 per cent YoY from 648,543t in May 2020, according to AFCP, the national cement association.



Market demand was entirely supplied by domestic cement plants, which produced 884,204t of cement in May 2021. This represents a 35.4 per cent advance YoY from 653,116t but a 7.5 per cent drop MoM from 955,508t.



In addition to supplying the Argentine market, 10,027t of cement was exported in May 2021, up from 7543t in April 2021 and from 4573t in May 2020.



January-May 2021

Cement demand in the January-May 2021 period has expanded by 50.8 per cent YoY to 4.504Mt from a low base of 2.987Mt in the equivalent period of 2020, when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt.



Output was up 50.5 per cent YoY to 4.547Mt – again from a low base of 3.022Mt in the 5M20.



In the 5M21 domestic producers exported 43,836t of cement, up 23.9 per cent YoY from 35,388t.

