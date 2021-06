Zambezi Portland Cement allows retail purchases direct from plant

09 June 2021

Zambia’s Zambezi Portland Cement has allowed the direct retail purchase of cement from its cement plant to reduce price exploitation in the market.

The company’s CEO, Gomeli Litana, has said the company has a set price and that it was not interfering in price fixing on the retail market.

"As a cement producing company, we do support not only large buyers but small scale consumers, you can come here and buy 100 or 200 bags," he said.

