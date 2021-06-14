Rock Hard Cement to increase cement price

Caribbean cement importer Rock Hard Cement announced it will be increasing its price for cement from 1 July 2021. The company cited rising global prices along with the volatility of shipping in the second half of the year, according to the Daily Express.



Meanwhile, Trinidad Cement Ltd confirmed that it has not supplied any cement to local distributors and retailers since 8 May, except for direct supplies to three essential construction projects as requested by the government. However, it has said that its silos and warehouses are “fully stocked and ready to resume local distribution to resellers as soon as it is safe to do so and the Government signals approval.”

Trinidad Cement added that it would be maintaining its cement prices at this time. It added:“Some costs have increased due to the pandemic, but we are more resilient to international volatility since approximately. Ninety-five per cent of our cement is produced from local raw materials and energy with local labour which is our strength as a local manufacturer. That price stability has not happened in other imported construction materials such as steel or lumber, among others.”

