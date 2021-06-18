Peru’s cement demand sees 228% hike in May

18 June 2021

Peruvian cement producers dispatched 1.062Mt of cement in May 2021, representing a 228 per cent increase YoY from a low base due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared with May 2019 there was a 14 per cent advance. Asocem members dispatched 0.98Mt of cement in May 2021, up 283 per cent YoY and up by 15 per cent when compared with May 2019.



Cement production surged 228 per cent YoY to 1.062Mt in May 2021 from a low base of 0.324Mt in May 2020. Asocem members produced 1.01Mt of cement in May 2021, up 284 per cent YoY. However, when compared with May 2019, when their output reached 0.877Mt, the increase was a more modest 15 per cent YoY.



Clinker production advanced 66 per cent MoM to 0.795Mt in May 2021, but when compared with May 2019, output edged up by four per cent.



Domestic supply was supplemented with 132,000t of cement imports, which represents a 308 per cent hike when compared with May 2020, when imports stood at 32,000t. Of this total, 95 per cent is imported from Vietnam. In addition 87,000t of clinker was imported in May 2021, with 49 per cent originating in Japan. There were no clinker imports in May 2020.



Exports from Asocem members increased 111 per cent YoY to 10,200t from 5000t, but no clinker was exported.





