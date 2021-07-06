Cement consumption in Argentina sees 21% hike in June

Argentina's cement market expanded by 20.5 per cent YoY and by 10% MoM to 961,340t in June 2021, according to AFCP, the country’s cement association.



Domestic demand was entirely supplied by Argentine cement producers, who produced 970,540t in June, up 20.6 per cent YoY and 9.8 per cent MoM.



Of total output, they exported 9200t of cement, which represents a YoY advance of 34.2 per cent from 6855t but a MoM drop of 8.2 per cent from 10,017t.



January-June 2021

In the first half-year of 2021 Argentine cement demand reached 5.465Mt, up 44.4 per cent YoY from 3.785Mt in the first six months of 2020.



Domestic cement production in the January-June 2021 period reached 5.518Mt, up 44.2 per cent YoY from 3.827Mt in the 1H20.



Exports advanced 25.5 per cent to 53,036t in the 1H21 from 42,243t in the year-ago period.

