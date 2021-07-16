Peruvian cement demand surges 66% in June

16 July 2021

Peru’s cement market expanded by 66 per cent YoY to 1.085Mt in June 2021, according to the country’s cement association, Asocem. When compared with June 2019, the increase was 23 per cent from 0.879Mt.



Cement production saw a 68 per cent increase to 1.085Mt in June 2021 when compared with 0.655Mt manufactured in June 2020. When compared with June 2019 output advanced 24 per cent from 0.879Mt.



External trade

Cement exports rose by 144 per cent from 6000t in June 2020 to 16,000t in June 2021 while clinker exports reached 90,000t from zero during the same period.



In June 2021 the country imported 61,000t of cement, up 339 per cent when compared with June 2020 imports. Vietnam supplied 88 per cent of this total. In addition, 121,000t of clinker was imported – 36 per cent from Japan and 36 per cent from Indonesia.

