Senegal demand surges but exports fall in April

ICR Newsroom By 28 July 2021

The Senegalese cement market expanded by 158.7 per cent in April 2021, according to the Agence Nationale de la Statistique et de la Demographie. However, domestic output declined by 9.9 per cent while export sales slipped by 3.5 per cent YoY in April 2021.

