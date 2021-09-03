Italy sees 32% advance in 1H production

ICR Newsroom By 03 September 2021

Domestic cement output in Italy picked up by two per cent YoY in June 2021, following a YoY increase of 18 per cent in May 2021, according to Federbeton. In the January-June period output has advanced 32 per cent when compared with the year-ago period.



To supplement local supply, Italy imported 151,444t of cement in May 2021, up 75 per cent YoY. In terms of CIF values, the total price was EUR7.772m, or US$51/t.



In addition, exports advanced by 10 per cent YoY to 148,311t in May 2021.Their total FOB value was EUR8.962m, or EUR60/t. This reflect a slight decrease from US$62/t reported in April 2021. However, in recent months FOB prices per tonne of cement have picked up since the start of the year, when a price of EUR56/t was noted.

