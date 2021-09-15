Uruguayan cement producers see 8% increase in June dispatches

ICR Newsroom By 15 September 2021

Cement producers in Uruguay increased their total deliveries by 8.3 per cent YoY to 60,950t in June 2021 from 55,930t in June 2020, according to the Asociación de Fabricantes de Cemento Portland del Uruguay (AFCPU). Of the total, domestic sales were up by 6.8 per cent to 56,199t in June 2021 from 52,633t in June 2020 and exports advanced 33.2 per cent to 4391t from 3297t in June 2020.



January-June 2021

Total sales by the country’s producers reached 403,600t in June 2021, up 20 per cent YoY from 336,298t in the previous year’s equivalent period. Domestic deliveries saw a 15.9 per cent YoY advance to 374,997t while exports surged 126.5 per cent to 28,603t in the 6M21 from 323,660t and 12,629t, respectively in the 6M20.

