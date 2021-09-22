Zambia’s cement output up 5% in 2021

22 September 2021

Cement production in Zambia in the first half of 2021 increased by five per cent to 1.2Mta, compared to 1.1Mta in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.



Cement prices rose to ZMW130 (US$7.89)/50kg bag from just under ZMW90 as cement companies cited a gypsum shortage as a contributing factor.

