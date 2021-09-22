CemNet.com » Cement News » Zambia’s cement output up 5% in 2021

Zambia’s cement output up 5% in 2021

Zambia’s cement output up 5% in 2021
By ICR Newsroom
22 September 2021


Cement production in Zambia in the first half of 2021 increased by five per cent to 1.2Mta, compared to 1.1Mta in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.

Cement prices rose to ZMW130 (US$7.89)/50kg bag from just under ZMW90 as cement companies cited a gypsum shortage as a contributing factor.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Zambia East Africa production cement price 