Loma Negra pauses production at L'Amalí plant

26 October 2021

Argentina’s Loma Negra has reportedly stopped production at its L'Amalí plant in Olavarría as a result of a union conflict between the Mining Workers Association of Argentina (AOMA) and its limestone supplier, Minerar, leaving it without stock of the raw material.

The conflict between AOMA and Minerar is the only cause of the suspension of production. It is expected to have a significant impact if left unresolved as the L'Amalí plant represents 70 per cent of the company’s total production and 45 per cent of the cement consumed in the country.

For the raw material to enter the plant quickly until it reaches a level that allows the restart of production, it is necessary that the union and Minerar reach an agreement that allows them to normalise operations and ensure a reasonable flow of stone.

