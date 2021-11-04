Italy’s cement production falls 14% in August

ICR Newsroom By 04 November 2021

Cement production declined 14 per cent YoY in August 2021 to reach an index of 67, when compared with the base year of 2015, according to Federbeton, Italy’s concrete association. This results in a year-to-date increase of 20 per cent YoY following YoY advances of 24 and 32 per cent in July and June 2021, respectively.



In July 2021 the country imported 97,549t of cement, down 18 per cent YoY, at a total CIF value of EUR4.998m or EUR51/t. However, in the January-August 2021 period exports increased by 25 per cent when compared with the year-ago period.



Exports slipped one per cent YoY to 144,638t in August 2021 and were sold at a total FOB price of EUR8.964m, or EUR62/t, slightly up when compared to July 2021. In the 8M21 exports increased by eight per cent YoY.

Published under