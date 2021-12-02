Italy’s cement output falls 4% in September, imports up 39%

ICR Newsroom By 02 December 2021

Cement production declined four per cent YoY in September 2021 to reach an index of 100, when compared with the base year of 2015, according to Federbeton, Italy’s concrete association. This results in a 9M advance of 16 per cent YoY following YoY increases of 24 and 20 per cent in July and August 2021, respectively.



Cement prices were up seven per cent YoY in September 2021 to reach and index of 127, when compared with the base year of 2015, up from 125 and 124 in August and July 2021, respectively.



In August 2021 the country imported 110,373t of grey cement, up 39 per cent YoY, at a total CIF value of EUR5.597m or EUR51/t. In the January-August 2021 period imports increased by 26 per cent when compared with the year-ago period.



Exports advanced by 23 per cent YoY to 111,707t in August 2021 and were sold at a total FOB price of EUR6.4m, or EUR57/t, a significant drop when compared to July 2021. In the 8M21 exports increased by nine per cent YoY.

