Loma Negra inaugurates second line

08 December 2021

Loma Negra (InterCem group) has inaugurated its new production line at the L'Amalí plant in Olavarría, Argentina.

Together with national, provincial and municipal authorities, and the cement manufacturer’s customers and suppliers, the second production line of L'Amalí, the largest cement plant in South America, was inaugurated on 6 December 2021. Its incorporation allows the company to increase cement production capacity by 40 per cent and create more than 160 new direct jobs.

