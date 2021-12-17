VostokCement completes repair of kiln

17 December 2021

Russia’s VostokCement has completed the repair of the second rotary kiln at its Teploozersk facility.



During two months of work, the lining was replaced, the smoke pump was repaired and a new foundation for the sixth support of the furnace was filled in. The heat exchanger has also been replaced, which will improve heat exchange in the furnace and optimise fuel consumption, according to the company.

