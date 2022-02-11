Senegal sales up 12% YoY

ICR Newsroom By 11 February 2022

Cement sales in Senegal advanced 12.7 per cent MoM and by 11.9 per cent YoY in November 2021, according to its National Agency for Statistics and Demography (ANSD).



Output from the plants of SOCOCIM, Dangote and Ciments du Sahel increased by 11 per cent MoM and by 20.7 per cent YoY in November 2021.



Exports declined 5.6 per cent in November 2021 when compared with export shipments in October 2021 although YoY they were up 29.6 per cent.

