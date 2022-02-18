Algerian trucker dispute threatens clinker exports

Following the decision of the Algerian authorities to strictly apply the laws of overloading trucks, the transport sector has responded with a call for higher transport rates, a truckers’ strike and road blockages – actions that are threatening the export of clinker from the country.



In a statement to the local press, cement producers GICA, Lafarge Algérie, Amouda and Biskria have denounced the persistence of road blockages by protesting carriers. “After negotiations with the transporters of clinker intended for export, and taking into account the drop in load sometimes lower than the registration document of the vehicle, the clinker exporting groups have agreed to increase the price of transport to proportionally compensate for the drop in charge,” the statement said. But that did not solve the problem, according to the same source, because some of the striking transporters kept the pressure on the road, "continuing to block the way", and using "threats, intimidation and violence against drivers who wish to resume their activity”. Thus, we are sorry, "the efforts put in place by our companies have unfortunately remained in vain". In this situation, the groups wish to share their "incomprehension and indignation in relation to this situation which has lasted for almost a week, but above all our fear and fear for the future of our country's exports, of the fact that our customers in foreigners, very unhappy with this situation, are quickly redirecting themselves to other competing neighbouring producers who will be delighted to collect them and serve them with much better service".



The four groups highlighted the rise of clinker exports in Algeria in the last three years from 1.6Mt in 2019 to 6.2Mt in 2021. The Algerian government responded through Aïssa Bekkaï, transport minister, who called on the managers of transport companies and port companies to provide the means and equipment necessary to facilitate export.

