Building material prices continue to rise in Germany

22 March 2022

Cement prices in Germany rose by 4.9 per cent YoY in February, according to the recently-published producer price index by the German statistics office, Statistisches Bundesamt.



The rise was more modest than in other building materials due to the highly competitive industry environment in Germany, according to industry analysts at CIC Market Solutions (France). The equity research team at CIC Market Solutions point out that in 2022, the domestic industry is targeting a YoY EUR13-15/t increase for cement prices.



Other materials saw higher price increases in February, driven by strong input cost inflation. Flat glass rose by 34.9 per cent YoY compared to February 2021, while architectural glass rose 9.3 per cent YoY.

