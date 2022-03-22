Peruvian cement market expands 5% in February

ICR Newsroom By 22 March 2022

Cement dispatches in Peru reached 1.088Mt in February 2022, up five per cent when compared with February 2021, according to the Peruvian cement association, Asocem. The total includes shipments by Asocem members (1.018Mt) and non-affiliated cement producers, which accounted for around 70,000t.



Output from Asocem-affiliated cement plants reached 1.037Mt, representing a four per cent advance when compared with February 2021. However, clinker production was down 12 per cent YoY to 0.71Mt.



Cement exports by Asocem members slipped by one per cent YoY and by 16 per cent when compared with February 2020 to 14,800t in February 2022. Clinker exports advanced by 39 per cent YoY to 51,000t.



Cement imports saw a 30 per cent reduction to 49,000t in February 2022 when compared with February 2021. Imports originated mainly in Vietnam, which dispatched 89 per cent of Peru’s cement imports, or 44,000t. A smaller amount of 4000t was imported from Chile. Most imports entered Peru via the customs in Callao, followed by Tacna.



Clinker imports declined 46 per cent YoY to 41,000t in February 2022, with all imports shipped from Japan via the Salaverry customs point.

