Argentine cement market expands 8% in March

Argentina’s cement demand increased 7.5 per cent YoY to 1,047,194t in March 2022 when compared with March 2021, when consumption reached 974,347t, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. When compared with the previous month, demand increased by 11.6 per cent.



The demand was entirely met by domestic production, which saw a 7.6 per cent uptick YoY to 1,058,655t from 983,867t in March 2021. When compared with February 2022, the increase was 11.6 per cent.



Of the total output, Argentine cement producers exported 11,461t, up 20.4 per cent from 9520t in March 2021 and up 6.3 per cent from 10,786t in February 2022.



January-March 2022

In the first quarter of 2022, the country’s market expanded by 6.8 per cent to 2.863Mt from 2.681Mt in the year-ago period.



Domestic production in the 1Q22 saw a 6.9 per cent advance to 2.894Mt from 2.708Mt in the 1Q21.



Exports increased to 31,040t in January-March 2022, up 18.1 per cent from 26,276t in the equivalent period of 2021.

